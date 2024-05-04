Parssinen was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
Parssinen was in the lineup Friday in Nashville's 1-0 loss to Vancouver in Game 6. The defeat eliminated the Predators from the postseason, so the 23-year-old forward will get to play in the AHL playoffs instead. In 44 regular-season games for the Predators in 2023-24, Parssinen had eight goals and four assists. Look for him to suit up as a middle-six forward for Nashville's next campaign.
