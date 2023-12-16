Parssinen produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period on a backhand that just trickled through Antti Raanta and across the goal line. Parssinen then helped set up Jeremy Lauzon's tally midway through the third to force OT. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Parssinen. It's been a bumpy first full season in the NHL for the 22-year-old, but he does have two goals and four points in his past six games.