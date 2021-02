Kunin saw his ice time dip to a season-low 9:54 in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Blue Jackets, but still managed to post his second assist in his last four games.

Kunin's TOI was in the 16-17 minute range in three of his previous four games, so Saturday's drop is a bit concerning. There were no reports of any injury immediately following the game, but Kunin's ice time and health status should be monitored closely in the coming days.