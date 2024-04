Jankowski logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Jankowski has done well to hold onto a middle-six spot in the lineup since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old produced 15 points over 32 appearances, his best NHL campaign since 2018-19 with the Flames. Jankowski is defensively responsible and can play center or wing, so he should have a good chance of remaining in the lineup even if the Predators make changes if they fall farther behind in the series.