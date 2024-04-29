Jankowski scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.
Jankowski snapped a nine-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which tied the game at 1-1. The 29-year-old has two points, three shots on net, four hits and a minus-1 rating over four playoff appearances. He shouldn't be expected to produce much offense while playing in a bottom-six role.
