Jankowski provided two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Jankowski remains warm on offense -- he has a goal and five assists over his last five outings. The forward reached the 100-point mark in his career Saturday, an achievement that took him 340 games and four organizations to complete. The 29-year-old has eight points, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 18 contests this season, and he signed a two-year contract extension earlier in March to secure his future in Nashville.