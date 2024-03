Jankowski produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring for Nashville midway through the first period, popping the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury after an aggressive forecheck. Jankowski has a modest three-game point streak going, but since returning to the NHL roster in mid-February he's managed just two goals and five points in 14 contests.