Bonino picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The helper gives Bonino 30 points (15 goals and assists apiece) in 72 games this season. It's his fourth 30-point campaign, and the first since 2016-17, when he was with the Penguins. The center is currently on the second line, and will usually play in a middle-six capacity.

