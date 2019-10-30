Bonino registered a hat trick and led all players with nine shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Blackhawks.

Bonino doubled his 2018-19 goal total in a single night, blowing up for his third NHL hat trick and first with the Predators. All three of his goals came on rebounds -- one in each period -- and he finished with a season-high nine shots after combining for just 14 over his first 11 games. He now has 10 points in 12 games and collecting 35 points in 81 games a year ago.