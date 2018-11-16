Predators' Nick Bonino: Scores season's first goal
Bonino found the twine for his team's only goal of the night in a 2-1 loss at Arizona on Thursday.
Bonino is struggling this season, but he is only two years removed from an 18-goal season and has certainly shown the ability to be a useful fantasy option in past campaigns. He's not worth an add right now, but it's worth watching him to see if this goal gets his confidence up and makes him a possible pickup down the road.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Posts three assists•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Ice time on decline•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Early season struggles continue•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Joining Team USA for World Championship•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Leads Predators in series clincher•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Scores team's only goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...