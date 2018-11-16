Bonino found the twine for his team's only goal of the night in a 2-1 loss at Arizona on Thursday.

Bonino is struggling this season, but he is only two years removed from an 18-goal season and has certainly shown the ability to be a useful fantasy option in past campaigns. He's not worth an add right now, but it's worth watching him to see if this goal gets his confidence up and makes him a possible pickup down the road.