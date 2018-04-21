Bonino slid a goal in off his skate, but his side didn't get anything else in the net in a 2-1 loss to Colorado in Game 5 on Friday.

Bonino was in the right place at the right time on his goal, which was initially waved off for going in off the skate. It's just his second point of the playoffs, so he's not really doing much to show things have gotten better from his forgettable regular season. Unless you need a cheap play in a daily setting, there are likely better options.