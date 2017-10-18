Bonino remains day-to-day with what the team clarified as a lower-body injury, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

What isn't clear is whether Bonino's ailment is related to the broken leg that required offseason surgery. If the center is unable to suit up against Philadelphia on Thursday, it will be his second straight absence from the lineup. Frederick Gaudreau was called up from AHL Milwaukee to provide some additional depth and could get a shot at a fourth line role in Bonino's absence.