Predators' Ryan Ellis: Stuffs stat line against Sharks

Ellis recorded a goal, an assists, three shots and five blocked shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

It's unfortunate that Ellis missed 38 games with a knee injury because he's been an excellent cross-category contributor since returning to action in January. The 27-year-old blueliner has nine goals, 19 assists, 98 shots, 76 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 39 games. He also often flies under the radar because P.K. Subban and Roman Josi garner the headlines, so Ellis could come at a discount in upcoming playoff leagues and in drafts next fall.