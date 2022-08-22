Ellis (pelvis) may not be available for the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Coach John Tortorella told reporters, "If you're asking me right now, I doubt it," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Ellis was originally considered questionable for the start of training camp but it seems his long-term pelvic injury could sideline him even longer. Since being acquired by the Flyers via trade back in July of 2021, the veteran defenseman has logged just four games and should be expected to start the year on long-term injured reserve in order to give the team some cap relief.