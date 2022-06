Ellis (pelvis) is making improvement during his rehab but remains questionable for the start of training camp, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Ellis played only four games last year due to ongoing issues with the injury, and he remains in the middle of a long rehab process. Barring setbacks, the defenseman isn't expected to be sidelined too long to begin the year. Once he's ready to play, Ellis will likely command a top-four role.