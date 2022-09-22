Ellis (back) is expected to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with what could be a career-threatening injury, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.

When asked about Ellis' injury, general manager Chuck Fletcher said "I know we've been probably vague with describing the injury, I think we've called it multifaceted, which it is. There's a psoas component of this, there's a hip component, there's an adductor component, so I'm not sure that if you go in and repair one part it's going to fix everything we're trying to work with. Trying to get everything back, rehab everything back. I've never heard of an injury like this. It's very complicated. A torn psoas is a very significant injury for a hockey player, a very rare injury, so we're doing the best we can and we'll just leave it up to the medical experts." Ellis was limited to just four games in 2021-22 due to his multi-faceted injury, and it appears as though his NHL future is truly up in the air. The 31-year-old defender has five seasons remaining on his eight-year, $50 million deal.