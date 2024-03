Stastney appeared to sustain an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's game versus the Jets, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Stastney was called up Tuesday to take the place of Dante Fabbro (upper body). With Stastney now also apparently dealing with an injury, the Predators' defense is once again running thin. They may have to call up a blueliner or put Tyson Barrie in the lineup if Stastney can't play Saturday versus the Kraken.