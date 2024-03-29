Stastney (upper body) will play Thursday versus the Coyotes, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Stastney will draw in after missing five games with the injury. The 24-year-old defenseman will take the place of Marc Del Gaizo, who was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee prior to the game. Stastney has one goal, six shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 10 NHL appearances this season.