Stastney is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Friday.

Stastney has played in just 10 NHL games this season in which he has managed one goal on six shots, two hits and four PIM. With Dante Fabbro (upper body) also unavailable, Tyson Barrie should be in the mix to get back into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 15 against Dallas.