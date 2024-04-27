Stastney (upper body) will not return to Friday's game against the Canucks.
Stastney logged just 6:36 before suffering an injury Friday. He's been held without a point in five straight games dating back to the regular season. An update on his status should be available before Game 4 on Sunday.
