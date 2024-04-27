Stastney (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Statsney was injured in the second period of Friday's Game 3 loss to the Canucks. He hasn't picked up a point through three playoff outings while posting one blocked shot and one shot on goal. Tyson Barrie or Dante Fabbro will replace Statsney in the lineup for Game 4 on Sunday.
More News
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Ready to return•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Appears injured in Wednesday's game•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Summoned from minors•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Returns to AHL•