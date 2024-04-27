Stastney (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Statsney was injured in the second period of Friday's Game 3 loss to the Canucks. He hasn't picked up a point through three playoff outings while posting one blocked shot and one shot on goal. Tyson Barrie or Dante Fabbro will replace Statsney in the lineup for Game 4 on Sunday.