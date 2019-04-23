Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Out Monday
Simmonds (lower body) will not play in Monday's Game 6 road tilt against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Simmonds hasn't played since Game 2 and his absence is surely being felt with Nashville down 3-2 in the series. His status is unclear for Wednesday's potential Game 7 matchup.
