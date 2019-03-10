Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Struggling with Preds

Simmonds has only one assist in five appearances since being traded to the Predators.

The winger was one of two big-name deadline day acquisitions for Nashville, but he's had difficulty finding his way in Nashville. Over those five games, he has six shots on goal and eight hits while skating to a plus-3 rating. His goal drought has carried over from his Flyers tenure, stretching to 15 games after the cage proved evasive for the winger in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.