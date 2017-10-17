Predators' Yannick Weber: Listed on injured reserve Tuesday

Weber (upper body) was placed on Nashville's injured reserve list Tuesday.

The move to IR will make Weber ineligible to suit up for the Predators' next two games at least, though he may not have to miss more time than that considering he was a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Blackhawks. Frederick Gaudreau was recalled in a corresponding move, and Roman Josi (lower body) could be ready to return shortly to fill in the gap on the Nashville blue line.