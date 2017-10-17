Predators' Yannick Weber: Listed on injured reserve Tuesday
Weber (upper body) was placed on Nashville's injured reserve list Tuesday.
The move to IR will make Weber ineligible to suit up for the Predators' next two games at least, though he may not have to miss more time than that considering he was a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Blackhawks. Frederick Gaudreau was recalled in a corresponding move, and Roman Josi (lower body) could be ready to return shortly to fill in the gap on the Nashville blue line.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Out Saturday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Considered day-to-day•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Injured during Thursday's contest•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Signs on for another year in Music City•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Back on ice Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...