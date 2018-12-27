Predators' Yannick Weber: Misses a.m. skate
Weber (undisclosed) wasn't available for morning skate Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Since Weber wasn't on the ice following Christmas break, it would take a miraculous turnaround for the defenseman to be available for Thursday's home game against the Stars. Fortunately, this news isn't likely to shake up any fantasy rosters, as Weber only has two goals and five assists through 37 games.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Multi-point showing not enough•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare assist in Wednesday's win•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Pots rare goal in win over Stars•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Scores first goal of season•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Playing lots, scoring little•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Registers rare goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...