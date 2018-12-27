Predators' Yannick Weber: Misses a.m. skate

Weber (undisclosed) wasn't available for morning skate Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Since Weber wasn't on the ice following Christmas break, it would take a miraculous turnaround for the defenseman to be available for Thursday's home game against the Stars. Fortunately, this news isn't likely to shake up any fantasy rosters, as Weber only has two goals and five assists through 37 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories