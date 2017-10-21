Predators' Yannick Weber: Ready to go Saturday

Weber (upper body) is set to play in Saturday's matinee against the Rangers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

He was removed from injured reserve Friday and now projected to slot in on the third pair with Matt Irwin. Weber has collected just 78 points with a minus-33 rating in 351 career contests. Hopefully you aren't depending on the shutdown rearguard in fantasy land.

