Rangers' Boo Nieves: Finishing season slowly
Nieves mustered just one shot and one hit in Sunday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia.
Nieves doesn't have much upside beyond a bottom-six role. He has just two goals and one assist since Jan. 15.
