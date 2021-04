Smith scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Smith scored at 12:16 of the second period, tying the game at 2-2. The 32-year-old blueliner hasn't gotten involved much on offense with three goals and four helpers through 34 appearances. He's added 39 shots on net, 60 hits, 26 blocked shots and 39 PIM while mainly working on the third pairing.