Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Moves into seventh on NHL win list
Lundqvist made 39 saves in a 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday. He also picked up a power-play assist.
The win moved him into seventh place on the NHL wins list with 438. Lundqvist now sits ahead of Jacques Plante and is eight wins from passing Terry Sawchuk for sixth. He's actually delivering solid production on an overachieving team right now. He may tire and the Rangers may slow. But until then, King Henrik is delivering fantasy success.
