Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to face Wild

Lundqvist will tend the twine for Tuesday night's road game against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist has bounced back nicely after a dreadful run that didn't see him win a game since Jan. 18 -- in his last two starts, King Henrik has allowed just three goals total while posting a .956 save percentage on his way to two wins. The veteran keeper will turn his attention to a Wild team that has scored 12 goals over its last three contests.