Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Spectator through entire outing Friday
Lundqvist didn't see the ice Friday, as rookie Alexandar Georgiev went the distance in the 4-1 road loss to the Wild.
While the King was bumped off his throne to the tune of four straight losses before sitting out Thursday against the Canadiens, it appears that coach Alain Vigneault was trying to send him a message by sitting him for the second straight game. Georgiev set aside 33 of 37 shots which isn't all that bad given that he's such a green prospect, and he even added a big save on Eric Staal to the highlight reel. Unfortunately, with the Rangers out of playoff contention, we wouldn't expect Lundqvist to have many more chances to avenge for his latest run of dud performances.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cedes start to rookie•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Has rough outing in second part of back-to-back•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stopping pucks Sunday afternoon•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields five goals during loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Posting up in cage Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes 3-0 loss despite 32 saves•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...