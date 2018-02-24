Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Spectator through entire outing Friday

Lundqvist didn't see the ice Friday, as rookie Alexandar Georgiev went the distance in the 4-1 road loss to the Wild.

While the King was bumped off his throne to the tune of four straight losses before sitting out Thursday against the Canadiens, it appears that coach Alain Vigneault was trying to send him a message by sitting him for the second straight game. Georgiev set aside 33 of 37 shots which isn't all that bad given that he's such a green prospect, and he even added a big save on Eric Staal to the highlight reel. Unfortunately, with the Rangers out of playoff contention, we wouldn't expect Lundqvist to have many more chances to avenge for his latest run of dud performances.