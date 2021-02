Johnson (groin) is set to resume training in the near future, as coach David Quinn told reporters, "sometime in the next few days," when asked about the blueliner, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Based on that timeline, Johnson won't be available for Tuesday's clash with the Devils but could be an option shortly thereafter. Even once cleared to play Johnson is far from a lock for the lineup and could still spend some games watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.