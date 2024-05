Vesey notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

The 30-year-old winger hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since the first game of the first round versus the Capitals. Vesey is up to three points, seven shots on net, eight hits and six blocked shots over eight playoff contests. He's still in a fourth-line role, so he's unlikely to be a steady contributor on offense.