Vesey (upper body) is considered week-to-week, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Vesey was able to accompany the team to Florida ahead of Sunday's Game 3, but it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He was injured in the second period of Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 2 after taking a hit from Ryan Lomberg. The 30-year-old Vesey has one goal and two assists in 12 outings this postseason. Blake Wheeler, Kaapo Kakko or Jonny Brodzinski could replace Vesey in Sunday's lineup versus Florida.