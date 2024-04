Vesey provided an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Vesey picked off a pass and fed Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers' fourth goal. The 30-year-old Vesey has three helpers over his last two games following a nine-game dry spell. He was on the top line Sunday while Jack Roslovic was scratched. Vesey has 26 points -- his most points in five seasons -- while adding 110 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-1 rating over 76 contests primarily in a bottom-six role.