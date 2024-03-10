Vesey scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Blues.

Vesey extended New York's lead to 2-0 in the closing seconds of the first period, beating Jordan Binnington with a wrister off the rush. It's the first goal since Feb. 12 for Vesey, who had just two assists in his previous nine games. The 30-year-old winger is up to 13 goals and 20 points through 61 games this season. With the newly-acquired Jack Roslovic joining Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the Rangers' top line, Vesey will likely settle for a fourth-line role going forward.