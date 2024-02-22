Vesey (lower body) is good to play Thursday against New Jersey, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Vesey was questionable for the contest after being absent from Wednesday's practice, but it seems he won't miss any playing time due to the injury. He has 12 goals and 18 points in 54 outings in 2023-24. Vesey is projected to play on the top line alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad on Thursday.