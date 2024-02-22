Vesey (lower body) is good to play Thursday against New Jersey, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.
Vesey was questionable for the contest after being absent from Wednesday's practice, but it seems he won't miss any playing time due to the injury. He has 12 goals and 18 points in 54 outings in 2023-24. Vesey is projected to play on the top line alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad on Thursday.
More News
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Pots empty-net goal•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Lights lamp twice against Tampa•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Quiet in first action post-break•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Lights lamp in Thursday's win•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Tallies sixth goal•