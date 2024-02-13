Vesey scored into an empty net on Monday, capping off a 2-0 win over the Flames.

Vesey has scored three goals in his last three games, but it's a trend that might not continue. In his last four games, he has just three shots and has topped out at 13:16 of ice time. He hasn't played more than 14:35 in his last 12 contests, which is a product of his fourth-line role in a strong Rangers offense.