Vesey scored two goals on two shots with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

The Rangers' checking lines carried the offense on the night and gave the stars a break, as Vesey scored the team's first and last goals while Jonny Brodzinski potted the game-winner. Vesey had found the back of the net just once in his prior 13 games, but on the season the 30-year-old winger has 11 goals in 49 games, putting him on pace to match or even top the career-high 17 he's reached twice, the last time coming in the 2018-19 campaign.