Gilmour was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.

Gilmour set a Wolf Pack record this season, scoring 20 goals as a defenseman. With 53 points in 66 AHL games, the 25-year-old has been a top-level producer at the minor league level in 2018-19. He has yet to play an NHL game this year, but Gilmour did tally a pair of goals and five points in 28 games with New York in 2017-18.