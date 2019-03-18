Rangers' John Gilmour: Promoted to top level
Gilmour was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.
Gilmour set a Wolf Pack record this season, scoring 20 goals as a defenseman. With 53 points in 66 AHL games, the 25-year-old has been a top-level producer at the minor league level in 2018-19. He has yet to play an NHL game this year, but Gilmour did tally a pair of goals and five points in 28 games with New York in 2017-18.
More News
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Sets AHL franchise record•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Playing well for AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Inks one-year deal with Rangers•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Won't hit open market•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Shows flashes in first NHL stint•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Playing heavy minutes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...