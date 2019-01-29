Coach David Quinn said after Monday's practice that Hayes (upper body) will be available to play Tuesday against the Flyers.

Hayes has been sidelined since Jan. 2 with the upper-body injury but finally looks poised to return to a top-six role with his condition having improved coming out of the All-Star break. Now that he's healthy again, Hayes, who has registered 10 goals and 33 points in 39 games this season, should have extra motivation to stay on the ice while he remains linked heavily to trade rumors prior to the Feb. 25 deadline.