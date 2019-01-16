Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Ruled out through All-Star break
Hayes (upper body) will not play either Thursday against the Blackhawks or Saturday against the Bruins, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Coach David Quinn revealed Wednesday that Hayes wasn't ready to return Thursday and that there was little point in having him return for one game before an extended break. With those two contests off the table, he should be ready to roll when the team returns from the All-Star break Jan. 29 to face the Flyers.
