Rangers' Marc Staal: Can't go Saturday
Staal (upper body) will miss Saturday's game in St. Louis.
Staal's absence won't change much from a fantasy standpoint, as the veteran blueliner only has six points in 27 games in 2019-20. It remains to be seen how much time Staal will miss because of the injury, but his next chance to play will be Monday's home game versus the Islanders.
