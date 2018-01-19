Staal (lower body) has a 50-50 chance of playing in Sunday's road game against the Kings, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Staal picked up the lower-body ailment in Tuesday's game against the Flyers, which preceded even more bad news for the Rangers. Now, puck-moving defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will need surgery to repair a torn meniscus, which has prompted the team to summon Anthony DeAngelo from AHL Hartford. Staal is going to miss Saturday's road match with the Avalanche, but he'll be reevaluated ahead of the weekend capper against the Kings.