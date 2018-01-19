Rangers' Marc Staal: Ruled out Saturday, Iffy for Sunday
Staal (lower body) has a 50-50 chance of playing in Sunday's road game against the Kings, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Staal picked up the lower-body ailment in Tuesday's game against the Flyers, which preceded even more bad news for the Rangers. Now, puck-moving defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will need surgery to repair a torn meniscus, which has prompted the team to summon Anthony DeAngelo from AHL Hartford. Staal is going to miss Saturday's road match with the Avalanche, but he'll be reevaluated ahead of the weekend capper against the Kings.
More News
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Ruled out through weekend•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Won't play Thursday•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Leaves with lower-body ailment•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Tough break on opposing goal•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Minimal presence in victory•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Plays just 17:01 in loss to Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...