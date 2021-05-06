Barron scored his first NHL goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

In a game most will remember for all the fisticuffs, Barron carved out an unforgettable memory of a different kind, squeezing the puck through Vitek Vanecek from the slot late in the third period. The 22-year-old rookie from Cornell has spent most of his first professional season honing his game in the AHL, but Barron has looked comfortable at the top level in his first three NHL games and should compete for a full-time role on the Rangers in camp next season.