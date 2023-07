Bonino signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Rangers on Saturday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Bonino appears to slot in as the Rangers' fourth-line center after posting 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 62 games between the Sharks and Penguins last season. The 35-year-old Bonino has 158 goals and 195 assists in his 15-year NHL career.