Lindgren (lower body) left Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Lindgren was in and out of this contest multiple times, ultimately leaving for good late in the second overtime. Gerard Gallant didn't specify beyond labeling it a lower-body injury, which leaves Lindgren as day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 2. If he can't play, Justin Braun will likely enter the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Playing after rest day•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Rare multi-point game in win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: One point in last 12•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Slides helper in Friday's win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Sacrifices body in win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Fortuitous helper Wednesday•