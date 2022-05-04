Lindgren (lower body) left Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lindgren was in and out of this contest multiple times, ultimately leaving for good late in the second overtime. Gerard Gallant didn't specify beyond labeling it a lower-body injury, which leaves Lindgren as day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 2. If he can't play, Justin Braun will likely enter the lineup.