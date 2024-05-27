Lindgren notched two assists, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.
Lindgren was a standout defensively in this game, and he also made his impact on offense. He had the secondary helper on a Barclay Goodrow shorthanded tally in the second period before setting up Alexander Wennberg's game-winning goal at 5:35 of overtime. The rare multi-point effort gives Lindgren three helpers through 13 playoff contests, all of which have come in his last four games. He's added 17 hits, 19 blocks, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating while filling a top-four role as Adam Fox's defensive partner.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Set to play in Game 1•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Missing from practice again•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Contributes assist in win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Massive three-point game in win•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Set to return Thursday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Deemed week-to-week•