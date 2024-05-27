Lindgren notched two assists, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Lindgren was a standout defensively in this game, and he also made his impact on offense. He had the secondary helper on a Barclay Goodrow shorthanded tally in the second period before setting up Alexander Wennberg's game-winning goal at 5:35 of overtime. The rare multi-point effort gives Lindgren three helpers through 13 playoff contests, all of which have come in his last four games. He's added 17 hits, 19 blocks, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating while filling a top-four role as Adam Fox's defensive partner.