Lindgren (undisclosed) is good to play in Game 1 against Florida on Wednesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Lindgren's availability was put into question Tuesday because he stayed off the ice for a third straight day for maintenance reasons. It's possible the 26-year-old is playing through something, but it seems whatever that might be isn't enough to keep him out of the lineup. Lindgren has one assist, four PIM, 13 hits and 12 blocks in 10 playoff contests this year while averaging 20:36 of ice time.