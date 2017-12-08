Kampfer has been relegated to the press box for the Rangers last two outings.

WIth Ryan McDonagh healthy, Kampfer has found himself the odd man out on New York's blue line with no clear indication of when he might rejoin the lineup. When the 29-year-old is in the lineup (13 outsing this season), he's averaging a mere 15:31 of ice time in which he has garnered a lone assist. Without a consistent role, combined with his limited offensive talents, Kampfer is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value -- even in ancillary scoring categories such as hits (26) and blocks (24).